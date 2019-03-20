Log in
Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc. – CTL

03/20/2019 | 08:58pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) from May 10, 2018 through March 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for CenturyLink investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the CenturyLink class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/centurylink-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/centurylink-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at info@pawarlawgroup.com.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

Pawar-Law-Group-logo-gold.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
