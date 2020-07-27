Log in
Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. —IMPORTANT UPCOMING DEADLINE– CODX

07/27/2020 | 02:52pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) from February 25, 2020 through May 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: defendants made continual, knowing and willful misstatements about their main product, a COVID-19 diagnostic test, to pump up the price of Co-Diagnostics, Inc.’s stock while the officers and directors exercised low priced options and dumped their stock into the market. Their fraudulent misstatements, and disregard for the basic scientific principles that make their falsity of their statements clear in retrospect, caused investors to lose millions of dollars.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than AUGUST 17, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
-------------------------------

Contact:
Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
info@pawarlawgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
