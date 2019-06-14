Log in
Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Community Health Systems, Inc. – CYH

06/14/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) from February 20, 2017 through February 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Community Health investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Community Health class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/community-health-systems-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Community Health had understated its contractual allowances; (2) Community Health had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) Community Health had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) Community Health had understated its net loss; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Community Health’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 29, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

© GlobeNewswire 2019
