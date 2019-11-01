Log in
Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Domo, Inc.– DOMO

11/01/2019 | 10:21am EDT

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) from June 29, 2108 through September 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Domo, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/domo-inc/  or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Domo was experiencing weakness in its enterprise and international businesses; (2) Domo’s billings growth had dramatically slowed; (3) all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (4) as a result, Domo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 16, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: 
Vik Pawar, Esq. 
Pawar Law Group 
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210 
New York, NY 10007 
Tel: (917) 261-2277 
Fax: (212) 571-0938 
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

