Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. – TUSK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) from October 19, 2017 through June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Mammoth investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Mammoth class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/mammoth-energy-services-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:06pNEUTRA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:06pEMERGENT CAPITAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pNEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pSHOE CARNIVAL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04:06pAltair Announces Sale of $230 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes
GL
04:06pMohawk Group Holdings, Inc. Closes Its Initial Public Offering
GL
04:05pVENATOR MATERIALS PLC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pAMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pBEST BUY CO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pEDITAS MEDICINE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB : SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new hotel in Copenhagen
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
3INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO: filing notice
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros
5HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GRP : UBS puts economist on leave in growing China pig row

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About