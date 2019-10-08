Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc.– MYGN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 01:54pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from September 2, 2016 through August 13, 2019 inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Myriad Genetics, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/myriad-genetics-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GeneSight lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (2) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test’s purported benefits; (3) Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (4) Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl – and thereby, Foresight – caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue (5) as a result, Myriad’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 26, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.
-------------------------------

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pSG360° Expands Sheetfed Press Platform with Custom Built Komori GL840
PR
02:04pFederal National Council Launches Arab Charter on Women's Rights in Cooperation With Arab Parliament
BU
02:03pPawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  ProPetro Holding Corp. – PUMP
GL
02:01pNAKAMA : Directorate Changes 08/10/19
PU
02:01pSIEBERT FINANCIAL : Stuck in the mud
PU
02:01pAIR PRODUCTS : to Highlight Latest Smart Furnace Atmosphere Monitoring and Control Solutions at Heat Treat 2019
PR
02:01pWellSky to Acquire ClearCare, Solidify Position in Personal Care Market
BU
02:01pNEUBERGER BERMAN HIGH YIELD STRATEGES FD : Saba's Tender Proposal of Neuberger Berman's High Yield Strategies Fund Passes
BU
02:00pCity National Bank Launches InvestLink
GL
02:00pSEC Names Katharine E. Zoladz as Associate Regional Director in Los Angeles Office
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
2Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
3C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
4U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
5KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group