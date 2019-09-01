Log in
Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – OASM

09/01/2019 | 07:28am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) from October 23, 2015 through July 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Oasmia investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/oasmia-pharmaceutical-ab/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oasmia engaged in improper related-party transactions with Alceco International S.A. and Ardenia Investment LTD, which were controlled by Defendant Aleksov and his former father-in-law; (2) due to those transactions, millions of Swedish kronor were not accounted for in Oasmia’s books; (3) transactions concerning Oasmia’s patents were also “carried out in a doubtful way;” and (4) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, defendants’ statements about Oasmia’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 27, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

