Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ollie`s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.– OLLI

09/27/2019 | 09:57am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Ollie`s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. from June 6, 2019 through August 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ollie`s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) as a result, the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) as a result, the Company’s comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) as a result, Ollie’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 18, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising.

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

© GlobeNewswire 2019
