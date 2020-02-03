Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Opera Limited– OPRA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/03/2020 | 10:25am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of  Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering commenced on or about July 27, 2018 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (ii) Opera securities between July 27, 2018 and January 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Opera Limited investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here  or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Opera’s sustainable growth and market opportunity for its browser applications was significantly overstated; (2) Defendants’ funded, owned, or otherwise controlled loan services applications and/or businesses relied on predatory lending practices; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, were reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Opera’s financial prospects, especially with respect to its lending applications’ continued availability on the Google Play Store; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents and defendants’ statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 24, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
-------------------------------

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com   


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:40aBIOFRONTERA AG : Correction of a release from 03/02/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:39aBest's Review Examines Insurance Education
BU
10:39aPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Important February 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  X Financial– XYF
GL
10:38aWHAT BRITAIN WANTS : Johnson outlines post-Brexit trade deal
RE
10:37aEXPLAINER : Maple syrup or Vegemite? - UK looks to Canada and Australia for EU deal template
RE
10:36aRENAULT : The New MEGANE and MEGANE E-Tech Plug-in
PU
10:36aCENTRICA : 03 Feb 2020 Journey to net zero
PU
10:36aMTU AERO ENGINES : Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg expands portfolio to include galvanic processes
PU
10:36aBWX TECHNOLOGIES : BWXT Names Nate Foote General Manager of Mount Vernon, Indiana, Operations
PU
10:36aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3 Allergan
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Virus fears wipe $393 billion off China's stock market despite government support moves
2Worldline's $8.7 billionico deal to create European payments leader
3LG CHEM LTD : China's CATL signs battery supply agreement with Tesla
4JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut 300 jobs after 2019 profit drop
5MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Change of Executive Officer(PDF/56KB)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group