Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  Venator Materials PLC – VNTR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 03:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) from August 2, 2017 through October 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Venator investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/venator-materials-plc/  or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the fire damage at Venator’s Pori facility was far more extensive than disclosed to investors, rendering the facility beyond repair; (2) the true cost of the Pori facility fire exceeded $1 billion, hundreds of millions of dollars beyond the limits of the Company’s insurance policy; (3) the Company was paying rebuilding premiums, and thereby incurring tens of millions of dollars in additional costs, in a futile attempt to expedite the rehabilitation process; (4) Venator had lost, essentially without prospect of rehabilitation, 80% of the production capacity of the Pori facility, and thus lost a substantial portion of one of its largest revenue producing assets; (5) the Company’s reported annual Titanium Dioxide production capacity had been inflated by approximately 104,000 metric tons, or 15%; (6) as a result, Venator would incur over $600 million in restructuring expense and additional charges associated with the closure and replacement of the Pori facility; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Venator’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 30, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:24pUS Judge Mostly Sets Aside Jury Ruling on Repatha Patents -Reuters
DJ
04:23pMEI PHARMA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:23pSEMTECH CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pOKTA : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:23pCOMMUNITY SAVINGS BANCORP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pMIRM PHAR : MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:22pPVH CORP. /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pBBVA Announces Offer To Purchase For Cash Certain Of Its Debt Securities
PR
04:21pDIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES : Common Stock Will be Traded on the OTCQX Following the Delisting From NASDAQ
PU
04:21pZUORA : Second Quarter Press Release
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : COLLINS AEROSPACE : to support L3Harris in bringing new capabilities to the ..
4GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
5NEL : NEL ASA: Invests in HyNet and receives purchase order for two hydrogen fueling stations in Korea

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group