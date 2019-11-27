Log in
Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Yunji Inc.- YJ

11/27/2019 | 11:47am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) pursuant and/or traceable to Yunji’s Registration Statement issued in connection with Yunji’s May 2019 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Yunji Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/yunji-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was shifting certain of its sales to its marketplace platform; (2) this supply chain restructuring was likely to disrupt Yunji’s relationships with suppliers; (3) this supply chain restructuring was likely to have an adverse impact on the Company’s financial results; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 13, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
-------------------------------

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
