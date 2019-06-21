Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zuora, Inc. – ZUO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 10:24am EDT

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) from April 12, 2018 through May 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Zuora investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Zuora class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/zuora-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zuora would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) Zuora lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) Zuora would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Zuora’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 13, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aIlana Graetz, PhD, of Emory to Edit Annual Health IT Issue of The American Journal of Managed Care®
BU
10:52aEQT : Rice Team Responds to Series of Misleading Statements from EQT
BU
10:50aSPORTECH : 2nd Annual Bump Academy Draws Partners from 11 Leagues
PU
10:50aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Mega-Ship Shopping; Apple's Core Conflicts; Oiling the Waters
DJ
10:50aJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) – Disclosure
PU
10:50aFERROVIAL : Transactions carried out by Ferrovial, S.A. under its share buy-back programme between 14 and 20 June 2019
PU
10:50aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Anitta and Spotify Light Up Miami with Festa Kisses Fan Experience
PU
10:50aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : 6.8 Million Are In The Pool. Are You?
PU
10:50aGAME DIGITAL : Response to mandatory cash offer by Sports Direct
PU
10:50aNASPERS : debuts startup investment in South Africa
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIXIS : NATIXIS : French bank Natixis slips on Morningstar H2O fund review fallout
2MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Court appoints new Supervisory Board member
3LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : oil up 5% this week on fears of U.S.-Iran conflict
4SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Britain's Lloyds fined $58 million for HBOS fraud failings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About