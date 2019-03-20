Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of April 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Bristow Group Inc. – BRS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) from February 8, 2018 through February 12, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Bristow investors under the federal securities laws. Pawar Law reminds investors of the April 15, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline.

To join the class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/bristow-group-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in Bristow’s internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Bristow’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 15, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/bristow-group-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at info@pawarlawgroup.com.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

Pawar-Law-Group-logo-gold.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:58pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
BU
09:56pALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Latest XSPairFET™ Buck-Boost MOSFET for Type-C Applications
BU
09:54pXIAOMI : China smartphone maker Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion
RE
09:53pALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Launches New 650V αGaN™ Product Family
BU
09:52pXIAOMI : China smartphone maker Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion
RE
09:51pEDISON INTERNATIONAL : SCE Responds to Report on the 2017 Koenigstein Fire
BU
09:50pCENTAURUS METALS : 2019-03-21 $2.2M Placement Completed to Support Jambreiro FS Review | 267KB
PU
09:49pKRAFT HEINZ : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company
BU
09:45pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Joins Forces with Monash University-led Partnership to Advance Novel Technology Aimed at Saving Lives of Women in Child Birth
PU
09:44pALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Introduces a High SOA MOSFET for Hot Swap Applications
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China smartphone maker Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion
2Levi Strauss valued at $6.6 billion as IPO prices above target
3THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Advanced DualBeam Scanning Electron Microscope Desig..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to post steepest profit fall in 13 years on games setback
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Amnesty faults electric vehicle batteries as carbon intensive

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.