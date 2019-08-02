Log in
Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of August 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sunlands Technology Group – STG

08/02/2019 | 08:06am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Sunlands’s March 2018 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Sunlands investors under the federal securities laws.

To express an interest in the Sunlands class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/sunlands-technology-group/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sunlands’s student enrollment was declining; (2) Sunlands’s gross billings were declining; (3) Sunlands’s marketing tactics were not as robust as described in the Registration Statement; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Sunlands’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 26, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.   Attorney advertising.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
