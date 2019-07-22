Log in
Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of August 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. – TUSK

07/22/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TUSK) from October 19, 2017 through June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Mammoth investors under the federal securities laws. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the Mammoth class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/mammoth-energy-services-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  Attorney advertising.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.
-------------------------------

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com   

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
