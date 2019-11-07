Log in
Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Covetrus, Inc. – CVET

11/07/2019 | 10:54am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) from February 8, 2019 through August 12, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Covetrus, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 29, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To express an interest in the class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/covetrus-inc/  or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) overstated Covetrus’ capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (2) understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (3) understated Covetrus’ separation costs from Henry Schein; and (4) understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company’s separation from Henry Schein; and (5) as a result, Covetrus’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.   Attorney advertising.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.
-------------------------------

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
