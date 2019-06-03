Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eventbrite, Inc. – EB

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) from September 20, 2018 through March 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and/or traceable to Eventbrite’s September 20, 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Eventbrite investors under the federal securities laws. The firm reminds investors of the June 14, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case.



To join the Eventbrite class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/eventbrite-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eventbrite’s migration of customers from Ticketfly to Eventbrite was progressing slower than expected; (2) the Ticketfly integration would take longer than expected; (3) Eventbrite’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Eventbrite’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 14, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/eventbrite-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at info@pawarlawgroup.com.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.



