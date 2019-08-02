Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against   Intelligent Systems Corporation – INS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 08:19am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE American: INS) from January 23, 2019 through May 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Intelligent Systems investors under the federal securities laws.

To express an interest in the Intelligent Systems class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/intelligent-systems-corporation/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Petit, the “financial expert” on Intelligent Systems’ Audit Committee engaged in accounting fraud as the CEO of MiMedx Group, Inc.; (2) Intelligent Systems’ CEO, Defendant Strange, engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions with Defendant Petit and others and had an undisclosed personal relationship with the Company’s auditor; (3) Intelligent Systems had its employees set up or take control of shell companies in Asia so they could partake in undisclosed related-party transactions for the purpose of either fabricating revenue for the Company and/or siphoning money out of the Company; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Intelligent Systems’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.   Attorney advertising.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:36aAMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP : L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:35aWILLSCOT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:35aLAI : Announcements and Notices -
PU
08:35aMED LIFE : Current Report for Auditor's Report in acc. with Law 24/2017, H1 2019
PU
08:35aDYNAMICS : Electrified powertrains are driving the demand for specialist NVH testing equipment to optimise cabin refinement
PU
08:35aPacific Ridge Announces Spius Drill Results
NE
08:35aMartinrea International Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants in NanoXplore Inc. and Filing of Early Warning Report
GL
08:35aDr. Sam Heidari Joins DinoPlusAI
PR
08:35aBenton Resources Sells Equities for Gross Proceeds of $1.8 Million to Add to the Purchase of High-Grade PGM Deposits
NE
08:34aStocks drop 99 points in range-bound trading
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
2Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
3MEDIASET : Mediaset open to being minority shareholder in MFE alliance in future - CEO to paper
4BNP PARIBAS : Investment banking weakness hits Credit Agricole's second quarter profits
5ABB LTD : ABB : supports China's solar energy program, delivering digital solutions to harness maximum heat fr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group