Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Chemours Company-CC

11/01/2019 | 02:58pm EDT

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) from February 16, 2017 through August 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for The Chemours Company investors under the federal securities laws.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 9, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To express an interest in the class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/the-chemours-company/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had not appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities; (2) the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was not “remote”; and (3) as a result, Chemours’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.   Attorney advertising.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

© GlobeNewswire 2019
