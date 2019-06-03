Log in
Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zogenix, Inc. – ZGNX

06/03/2019 | 03:02pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) from February 6, 2019 through April 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Zogenix investors under the federal securities laws.  The firm reminds investors of the lead plaintiff deadline in the case.

To join the Zogenix class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/zogenix-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. or toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zogenix’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for FINTEPLA contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset; (2) consequently, Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA was unlikely to gain FDA approval; and (3) as a result, Zogenix’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 11, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/zogenix-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at info@pawarlawgroup.com.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

