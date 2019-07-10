Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Important August 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pyxus International Inc. – PYX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE: PYX) from June 7, 2018 through November 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Pyxus investors under the federal securities laws.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To express your interest in the Pyxus class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/pyxus-international-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company’s accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) defendants’ positive statements about Pyxus’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.   Attorney Advertising.  Past results do not guarantee future results.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:39pGENERAL MOTORS : Missouri governor signs GM tax break bill
AQ
05:39pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against PIVOTAL SOFTWARE, INC. – PVTL
GL
05:39pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of CannTrust Holdings Inc.
GL
05:38pBOYD GAMING : The Long Run, Michael Monge, December ‘63, Rob Garrett as Neil Diamond and Led Zepagain Perform at Suncoast in August
PU
05:38pHUBSPOT : and WP Engine Partner to Provide Powerful Free Marketing Tools to WordPress Users
PU
05:38pHUBSPOT : Update on HubSpot Sales
PU
05:38pHUBSPOT : Receives Frost & Sullivan 2019 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award for Marketing Automation
PU
05:38pTRICON CAPITAL : July 10, 2019 – Tricon Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
PU
05:38pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Participações Consolidated Form of June 2019
PU
05:38pINSIDE VOLATILITY TRADING : July 10, 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4OUTOKUMPU : Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : UPS PROFIT MARGIN IN FIRST HALF

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About