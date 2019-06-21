Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of June 24 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Indivior PLC – INVVY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Indivior PLC (OTC: INVVY) from March 10, 2015 through April 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Indivior investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Indivior class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/indivior-plc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 24, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/indivior-plc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at info@pawarlawgroup.com.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:25pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
PU
03:25pSector 5 Exhibiting at ISTE in Philadelphia
BU
03:21pHusch Blackwell Represents American Airlines in 50-Plane Purchase Agreement with Airbus
GL
03:20pEP GLOBAL COMMERCE VI GMBH : announces voluntary public takeover offer for METRO AG
EQ
03:17pCOMSCORE : The Bad News Continues On Wall Street For Comscore
AQ
03:16pWebscale to Showcase Disruptive Cloud Automation and Managed Hosting Platform at IRCE 2019
GL
03:16pOMNICOM : Wins Holding Company of the Year at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity
PR
03:15pPERRIGO : Issues voluntary recall for parent's choice advantage infant formula milk-based powder with iron
PU
03:14pSpeaker list for Zweig Group's inaugural M&A Next Symposium Announced
GL
03:14pNK LUKOIL : LUKOIL plans to produce up to 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year in Uzbekistan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIXIS : NATIXIS : French bank Natixis slips on Morningstar H2O fund review fallout
2Oil gains after Iran tensions, stocks at seven-week highs
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : The e-scooters are coming. Not yet familiar with the quick all-rounders for the last..
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Court appoints new Supervisory Board member
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Britain's Lloyds fined $58 million for HBOS fraud failings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About