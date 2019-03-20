Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of  March 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tyme Technologies, Inc. – TYME

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) from March 14, 2018 through January 18, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tyme investors under the federal securities laws. Pawar Law reminds investors of the March 29, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (2) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (3) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (4) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 29, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/tyme-technologies-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at info@pawarlawgroup.com .

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

