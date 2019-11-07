Log in
Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of November 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ProPetro Holding Corp.– PUMP

11/07/2019 | 11:06am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) from March 17, 2017 through August 8, 2019 inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for ProPetro Holding Corp. investors under the federal securities laws.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 15, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To express an interest in the class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/propetro-holding-corp/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, ProPetro’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney advertising.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.
-------------------------------

Contact:
Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
info@pawarlawgroup.com

Primary Logo


