Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of October 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SAExploration Holdings, Inc. – SAEX

10/08/2019 | 03:19pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) from March 15, 2016 through August 15, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for SAExploration investors under the federal securities laws.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 17, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. To express an interest in the class action, go http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/saexploration-holdings-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the existence of SEC and internal investigations into the Company's financial reporting; (2) the need for SAEX to restate all of its financial statements covering 2015 through 2018; (3) CEO Jeffrey Hastings had been placed on administrative leave; and (4) CFO and General Counsel Brent Whitely had been fired. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney advertising.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney Advertising.

-------------------------------

Contact:
Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
info@pawarlawgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
