Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of September 9 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. – RLGY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) from February 24, 2017 through May 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Realogy investors under the federal securities laws.

To express an interest in the Realogy class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/realogy-holdings-corp/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/realogy-holdings-corp/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at info@pawarlawgroup.com.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.   Attorney advertising.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pGALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGSLTD PRE REINCORP : Makes Available Second Quarter 2019 Shareholder Update Conference Call Audio Recording and Transcript
AQ
01:19pStatement from Rainforest Trust Acting CEO on Amazon Fires
BU
01:18pSERVICESOURCE : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
01:16pOver 200 U.S. footwear companies urge Trump to scrap proposed tariff hike
RE
01:16pWSP Global extends buying spree as it moves to overtake SNC-Lavalin
AQ
01:16pGLUNZ & JENSEN A/S : Purchase of shares
AQ
01:16pCFT : Notice concerning variation of the share capital
PU
01:16pHYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING : Nuvera to Produce and Sell 45-Kilowatt Fuel Cell Engine for Vehicles
PR
01:15pGALAXY GAMING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:15pMacro Enterprises Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
4FTSE 100 : Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries rise
5Invent Medic launches Efemia Bladder Support in the UK with the distributor Advanced Global Health

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group