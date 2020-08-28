Pax8 Honored with XCellence Awards at 2020 XChange+ August

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced that it has been recognized with two 2020 XCellence Awards for Best in Show and XCellence in Keynote Presentation at this year's XChange+ hybrid conference, hosted by The Channel Company . The new XChange+ hybrid conferences unite live, multi-city regional events with an interactive virtual experience.



“We are committed to helping our partners navigate and capitalize on market trends, especially during these challenging times,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Channel Officer at Pax8. “As your Wingman, we are hyper-focused on offering innovative technology and solutions to ensure partners don’t just survive, but you thrive in the modern channel. We thank the XChange community for their vote and confidence in Pax8.”

Pax8 was selected for this award by leading solution providers attending the XChange+ conference in appreciation of its innovative products, services, and partner programs. This award recognizes Pax8’s exceptional commitment to helping solution providers meet the needs of their customers in even the most challenging of times.

“Our innovative XChange+ hybrid conference delivered the core elements that are the hallmark of our events and attracted the IT channel’s elite technology vendors. The event enabled the vendors to showcase their technology solutions and business programs specifically designed to help solution providers become indispensable partners,” said Bill Jones, senior vice president and general manager, events, The Channel Company. “Through their products, programs, and services, these vendors demonstrated an unmatched commitment to helping solution providers successfully collaborate with their customers to meet their diverse needs in this new era ushered in by COVID-19. We congratulate Pax8 and thank all the recipients of 2020 XCellence Awards for their valuable contributions to the IT channel.”

The Channel Company’s XChange+ hybrid conference was held from August 18-20, with 11 small-scale, regional events taking place between August 18-19 and a virtual experience on August 20. XChange+ provides attendees with empowering insight, actionable business intelligence and unmatched connections through strategic thought leadership, peer-to-peer networking, meetings with leading vendors and technology showcases. Attendees learn from industry leaders, who present the latest technologies, programs and business models that are profoundly impacting the channel landscape.

To view the full list of 2020 XChange+ XCellence Award winners, visit https://event.thechannelco.com/xchange-plus/awards

To learn more about Pax8, please contact a cloud solutions advisor at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com , or visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years— #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020—as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US, and ranked #1 on the Denver Business Journal’s Fast50 list as the fastest-growing large business in Denver. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. To learn more, visit www.thechannelco.com .

