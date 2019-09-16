Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pax8 Now Offering Cloud Workspace for Azure in Partnership with CloudJumper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 10:01am EDT

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced it has added Cloud Workspace® for Azure through its partnership with CloudJumper, a leading Workspace as a Service (WaaS), Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) platform innovator for agile business IT. Microsoft’s classic RDS based Remote Desktop solutions and the new Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) offers a more enhanced cloud workspace experience and compliments the Modern Workspace efforts with Azure and Microsoft 365. Through the agreement, Pax8 is enabling Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to leverage Cloud Workspace for Azure to custom-build their own RDS or WVD technology stack combing WaaS, DaaS, VDI, Azure, Microsoft 365, and any other security options, then manage it with Cloud Workspace Management Suite.

“With Cloud Workspace for Azure, our partners now have access to a highly functional Windows application delivery system to power cloud-enabled business-class applications and data delivery,” said Ryan Walsh, chief channel officer at Pax8. “We are laser-focused on simplifying the cloud buying experience for MSPs. The solution delivers on that promise, allowing users to seamlessly pass their Active Directory Domain Services credentials throughout the platform, using single sign-on to access applications based on user-defined policies for a better overall experience.”

Forbes predicts Azure cloud revenue will grow to $19B in 2020. Centric to this growth are products designed to grow cloud revenue for MSPs. Cloud Workspace for Azure features advanced levels of automation for the deployment of virtual desktops, applications, and complete cloud workspaces within Azure.

“Cloud Workspace Management Suite delivers the management and automation that IT solution providers require for virtual desktop, application, and complete cloud workspace delivery on Azure,” said JD Helms, president at CloudJumper. “We expect this enhanced partnership to be well-received as it delivers greater efficiency and value to our mutual partners.”

Advantages of Cloud Workspace for Azure and Cloud Workspace Management Suite:

  • Automates the provisioning of classic Cloud Workspace deployments and newer WVD environments
  • Advanced levels of automation for deployment of virtual desktops
  • Ability to manage solutions for multiple customers from a single pane of glass environment
  • Eliminates the need for a separate server and broker infrastructure
  • Enables economies of scale via Workload Scheduling and Live Scaling

To start your free trial, please click here. To learn more about Pax8, please contact the cloud solutions advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com, or visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8
Pax8 is the best place to buy cloud solutions. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 empowers managed service providers (MSPs) to achieve more with cloud technology. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, Pax8 simplifies cloud buying, improves operational efficiency, and lowers client acquisition cost. Pax8 is a proven, award-winning disruptor in the market, earning accolades like NexGen’s Best in Show, Best Places to Work in IT by ComputerWorld, Biggest Buzz at IT Nation, CRN’s Coolest Cloud Vendor, Best in Show at XChange, HTG’s Best Partner Program, and more. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About CloudJumper
CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, by other public cloud providers and most private clouds. For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

Media Contact
Amanda Lee
ARL Strategic Communications for Pax8
(727) 272-0781
Amanda.Lee@arlpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:20aDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan PLC
AQ
10:20aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : precious metals traders charged
AQ
10:20aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. to H. Lundbeck A/S is Fair to Shareholders
GL
10:20aUPCOMING DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:20aCarnival Names Rowlett as VP of New Incident Analysis Group
DJ
10:20aButane Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Butane Supplier Relationship Management, Butane Procurement Challenges Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
BU
10:19aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Granite Construction Incorporated To Contact The Firm
GL
10:18aSIGNATUREFD : Expands Charlotte Team With Deeply-Experienced Advisor
BU
10:17aTECK RESOURCES : Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
AQ
10:17aSTARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Reports Q1 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2S&P 500 : Oil soars, stocks dip after Saudi supply shock
3Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
4GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : NO DEAL: Auto workers strike against GM in contract dispute
5OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : publishes reasoned opinion on ams offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group