Pax8's Jennifer Bodell Honored with 2020 Circle of Excellence Award

DENVER, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced that Jennifer Bodell, Vice President of Channel at Pax8, has been selected as a winner of the 2020 Circle of Excellence Awards.



Since 2014, the Channel Partners Circle of Excellence program has recognized channel leaders who inspire their partners to drive digital transformation for customers. The Circle of Excellence honors executives for their vision, innovation and advocacy of the indirect channel during a time of transition and convergence.

“Jennifer is a standout leader in our industry who is instrumental to our partner community involvement,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “We are extremely proud of Jennifer’s accomplishments and influence. She is an integral part of the Pax8 team and sharing our company’s vision and mission industry-wide.”

“It is an honor to be selected for the Circle of Excellence award,” said Bodell. “The award is a direct reflection of Pax8’s innovations, business strategies, and the Wingman experience that we are delivering to the IT channel. We are committed to our partner community and our promise to be the best place in the world to buy cloud products.”

The 2020 Channel Partners Circle of Excellence winners were profiled in an online gallery and will receive an engraved award. They are also included on the Circle of Excellence Immersion Center on the Channel Partners website.

“Gandhi famously said, ‘Be the change you want to see in the world,’” said Kelly Danziger, vice president of sales for Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “The channel executives we are recognizing in this year’s Circle of Excellence are paving the way and setting the example to implement the change needed to stay on top of the ever-evolving technology needs of their customers. They bring the vision, strategy, tenacity and inspiration that partners need to continually evolve their own businesses so they can better serve their customers. The entire Channel Partners and Channel Futures team extends congratulations and thanks for their service to our community.”

