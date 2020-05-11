Pax8's Jennifer Bodell, Nicole Faletra, and Amanda Lee Recognized as 2020 CRN Women of the Channel

DENVER, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced that Jennifer Bodell, Vice President of Channel at Pax8, Nicole Faletra, Manager of Channel Marketing, and Amanda Lee, Vice President of Communications have been named to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list.



“These Pax8 Wingwomen are paving the way with their strategy, vision, and leadership,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “Each one of them are fiercely focused on putting our partners first and building programs and messaging that present sustainable opportunities for long-term growth and success. We are proud of their accomplishments and thank CRN for highlighting Amanda, Jennifer, and Nicole on the 2020 Women of the Channel list.”

Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations.

CRN editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

Bodell is also being recognized on the 2020 Power 100 list for the fifth consecutive year. The Power 100 is an elite subgroup of standout individuals selected from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list.



“We are proud of Jennifer’s exceptional achievements, expertise, and commitment to supporting our partners,” said Heddy. “We are excited to see her on the Power 100 list for the fifth consecutive year, as she is recognized for her thought leadership and dedication to the advancement of Pax8 and the entire IT channel.”



The 2020 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

