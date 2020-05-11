Log in
Pax8's Jennifer Bodell, Nicole Faletra, and Amanda Lee Recognized as 2020 CRN Women of the Channel

05/11/2020 | 10:46am EDT

DENVER, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced that Jennifer Bodell, Vice President of Channel at Pax8, Nicole Faletra, Manager of Channel Marketing, and Amanda Lee, Vice President of Communications have been named to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list.

“These Pax8 Wingwomen are paving the way with their strategy, vision, and leadership,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “Each one of them are fiercely focused on putting our partners first and building programs and messaging that present sustainable opportunities for long-term growth and success. We are proud of their accomplishments and thank CRN for highlighting Amanda, Jennifer, and Nicole on the 2020 Women of the Channel list.”

Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. 

CRN editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

Bodell is also being recognized on the 2020 Power 100 list for the fifth consecutive year. The Power 100 is an elite subgroup of standout individuals selected from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list. 

“We are proud of Jennifer’s exceptional achievements, expertise, and commitment to supporting our partners,” said Heddy. “We are excited to see her on the Power 100 list for the fifth consecutive year, as she is recognized for her thought leadership and dedication to the advancement of Pax8 and the entire IT channel.”

The 2020 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC

To learn more about Pax8, please contact the cloud solutions advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com, or visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8
Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com 

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Media Contact
Amanda Lee, Pax8
alee@pax8.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
