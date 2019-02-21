Paxata : Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Self-Service Data Preparation

Paxata Self-Service Data Preparation Recognized Again for Enabling Data Democratization in a Digital Transformation Era

Paxata, the pioneer in self-service data preparation today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Self-Service Data Preparation in Q1 2019. Making its second inclusion, Paxata is one of the four technology vendors included in the Constellation ShortList™ that meet the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives. These requirements include:

Data connectivity, exploration, and data profiling

Approachable to a range of data-savvy users through intuitive user interfaces

Flexible data blending, data transformation and enrichment options

Balanced support for sharing and control through collaboration and governance features

Independent, with standalone deployment and myriad data-delivery options

“Being named to the inaugural Constellation ShortList™ is a great honor for Paxata. Adding this recognition to our list of accolades is a testament to our continuous advancements in bringing a modern and intelligent data preparation platform to the market that supports a broad range of capabilities from data profiling and data quality to cataloging, governance, and automation,” said Prakash Nanduri, CEO and Co-Founder of Paxata.

Leading organizations are investing in self-service data preparation and analytics powered by a modern data fabric architecture to power their digital transformation journeys. Paxata’s Self-Service Data Preparation solution is purpose-built to give business users, data analysts, and citizen data scientists the ability to explore, profile, blend and transform data in a dynamically visual and interactive way. However, unlike other data preparation tools, Paxata is powered by Apache Spark™ to enable data profiling, anomaly detection, standardizations at scale and on all data, not just samples.

"The Post-Digital era has arrived. In a world of winner-takes-all markets, digital leaders seek clarity on what exponential technologies will support their new business models. This Constellation ShortList filters the signal from the noise and highlights the key technologies our analysts recommend to our clients," said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is frequently updated as market conditions change.

About Paxata

At Paxata, we transform data into information on-demand to empower every person, process, and system in the organization to be more intelligent. Our Adaptive Information Platform provides business leaders and analysts with an enterprise-grade, self-service data preparation application to deliver better customer experiences, improve operational efficiencies, and comply with regulatory requirements. Built on Apache SparkTM and optimized to run in hybrid, multi-cloud environments, Paxata leverages algorithmic intelligence and distributed computing to deliver an immersive business consumer experience that accelerates and automates the data-to-insight pipeline. Paxata is headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices in New York, Ohio, Texas, and Singapore. Visit www.paxata.com or engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or YouTube.

Disclaimer: Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

