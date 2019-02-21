Paxata : Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Self-Service Data Preparation

Paxata,
the pioneer in self-service data preparation today announced it was
named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Self-Service Data Preparation
in Q1 2019. Making its second inclusion, Paxata is one of the four
technology vendors included in the Constellation ShortList™ that meet
the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation
initiatives. These requirements include:
-
Data connectivity, exploration, and data profiling
-
Approachable to a range of data-savvy users through intuitive user
interfaces
-
Flexible data blending, data transformation and enrichment options
-
Balanced support for sharing and control through collaboration and
governance features
-
Independent, with standalone deployment and myriad data-delivery
options
“Being named to the inaugural Constellation ShortList™ is a great honor
for Paxata. Adding this recognition to our list of accolades is a
testament to our continuous advancements in bringing a modern and
intelligent data preparation platform to the market that supports a
broad range of capabilities from data profiling and data quality to
cataloging, governance, and automation,” said Prakash Nanduri, CEO and
Co-Founder of Paxata.
Leading organizations are investing in self-service data preparation and
analytics powered by a modern data fabric architecture to power their
digital transformation journeys. Paxata’s Self-Service Data Preparation
solution is purpose-built to give business users, data analysts, and
citizen data scientists the ability to explore, profile, blend and
transform data in a dynamically visual and interactive way. However,
unlike other data preparation tools, Paxata is powered by Apache Spark™
to enable data profiling, anomaly detection, standardizations at scale
and on all data, not just samples.
"The Post-Digital era has arrived. In a world of winner-takes-all
markets, digital leaders seek clarity on what exponential technologies
will support their new business models. This Constellation ShortList
filters the signal from the noise and highlights the key technologies
our analysts recommend to our clients," said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and
founder at Constellation Research.
Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive
technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and
services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold
criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries,
partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects,
market share and internal research. The portfolio is frequently updated
as market conditions change.
About Paxata
At Paxata, we transform data into information on-demand to empower every
person, process, and system in the organization to be more intelligent.
Our Adaptive Information Platform provides business leaders and analysts
with an enterprise-grade, self-service data preparation application to
deliver better customer experiences, improve operational efficiencies,
and comply with regulatory requirements. Built on Apache SparkTM
and optimized to run in hybrid, multi-cloud environments, Paxata
leverages algorithmic intelligence and distributed computing to deliver
an immersive business consumer experience that accelerates and automates
the data-to-insight pipeline. Paxata is headquartered in Redwood City,
California with offices in New York, Ohio, Texas, and Singapore. Visit www.paxata.com
