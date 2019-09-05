Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Paxos gets U.S. regulator nod for gold-backed token, dollar-backed stablecoin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 05:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Paxos Trust Company launched the first regulated, gold-backed digital token and later this month will debut a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, after getting approval from New York regulators on Thursday.

The stablecoin called BUSD was jointly developed by global cryptocurrency exchange Binance and Paxos and will be available on Paxos' platform.

PAX Gold, on the other hand, is an asset-backed digital token, each representing one fine troy ounce of London Good Delivery gold stored in professional vault facilities in London. PAX Gold customers will own the underlying physical gold.

Paxos said the gold-backed token launched on its platform on Thursday.

"DFS is committed to encouraging innovation while providing regulatory oversight to keep New Yorkers and the rapidly evolving financial services market safe and sound," said Superintendent of Financial Services Linda Lacewell in a statement.

PAX Gold is built as an Ethereum token, to make it easier to integrate with exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and other crypto products.

Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said in a statement that through BUSD, the exchange hopes to unlock more financial services for the blockchain ecosystem.

In a separate interview with Reuters, Charles Cascarilla, chief executive officer and co-founder of Paxos, talked about gold, saying the problem with owning physical gold is that it is bulky and cumbersome, making it difficult to trade, or leverage against other investments.

What are currently traded are gold derivatives: exchange-traded funds, futures and unallocated gold, which are "synthetic representations," not legal ownership of physical gold, Cascarilla said.

"What our product does is it actually squares the circle of the contradictions of the gold and commodity market," Cascarilla said.

"If you come to us and you buy one ounce of gold, you send $1,500 of Paxos tokens and we give you one ounce. That ounce is actual legal title to an ounce of gold of a bar in a vault in London," he added.

New York issued a limited purpose trust company charter in May 2015 to Paxos, formerly known as itBit Trust Company LLC, which operates the itBit Exchange, to offer services for buying, selling, sending, receiving, and storing virtual currency.

In September 2018, Paxos was authorized by New York to offer its first stablecoin, pegged to U.S. dollars, Paxos Standard. In total, DFS has approved three asset-backed tokens issued by Paxos: Paxos Standard (PAX), PAX Gold (PAXG), and BUSD.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM - BITCOIN -0.29% 0.0165 End-of-day quote.-53.91%
ETHEREUM - EURO -0.39% 157.8726 End-of-day quote.32.48%
ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.35% 174.1268 End-of-day quote.26.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Statement on the Administration's Housing Finance Reform Plan
PU
05:57pTrump administration considering increase in U.S. biofuels mandates - document
RE
05:31pTRADE UNCERTAINTY TO TRIM $850 BILLION GLOBAL OUTPUT : Fed paper
RE
05:27pBRUCE POWER LP : completes Cobalt-60 harvest for diagnosis and treatment of brain and breast cancer
PU
05:25pFormFree Chief Technical Officer Brian Francis Lauded by HousingWire as 2019 HW Insiders Award Recipient
SE
05:24pBank of Canada says economy resilient, U.S.-China dispute may drag on
RE
05:24pPaxos gets U.S. regulator nod for gold-backed token, dollar-backed stablecoin
RE
05:22pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Department Submits Housing Reform Plan to President
PU
05:18pU.S. AUDIT REGULATOR LEVIED ONLY $6.5 MILLION IN FINES IN 16 YEARS : study
RE
05:18pUtilities Down on Rotation Into Cyclical Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States
2ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important September 24th Deadline in Se..
3Simple CEUS Scan Helps Diagnose Liver Cancer When MRI is Uncertain
4APPLOVIN : Announces Strategic Investment in Belka Games, Creator of Clockmaker and Funky Bay
5GOPRO INC : GOPRO : Nick Woodman Nominated for a Real Innovation Award Nick Woodman Nominated for a Real Innov..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group