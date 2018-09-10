Pay Governance Responds to Senator’s Proposed Dramatic Departure from Shareholder Primacy

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s recently proposed Accountable Capitalism
Act, which would hold large U.S. corporations accountable not only to
their shareholders but to all corporate stakeholders, is not the
optimal path for corporate America, contends executive compensation
consulting firm Pay Governance (paygovernance.com).
According to Pay Governance, the proposed legislation would abolish
shareholder primacy, which asserts that shareholders have the priority
interest in their corporation’s success and therefore should be given
the highest consideration in its management.
Sen. Warren believes shareholder primacy has shortchanged American
workers for the past 30 years, yet the practice has created trillions of
dollars in economic growth, job creation and general prosperity in the
United States during that time frame, concludes Pay Governance Partner
John Ellerman and Managing Partner Ira Kay in their Aug. 31 Viewpoint:
“A Proposed Legislative Alternative to Corporate Governance and the
Theory of Shareholder Primacy” published on the firm’s website.
“The concept of shareholder primacy has been successful for many and is
deeply embedded in corporate America,” said Ellerman. “A shift to
stakeholder primacy would be challenging for many U.S. companies to
embrace.”
Other key provisions of the Accountable Capitalism Act include federally
chartering all large U.S. companies, forcing boards of directors to
elect at least 40 percent of their members by company employee vote,
limiting company share sales and political expenditures and more.
“U.S. companies will likely object to the proposed provisions,” said
Kay. “The proposed bill runs counter to the proven success of the
shareholder model and portends greater federal control of U.S.
corporations.”
Pay Governance continues to monitor corporate board, corporate
management and institutional investor community opinions as the proposed
legislation is debated in Congress. Pay Governance’s consulting practice
advises public company compensation committees both on setting pay
opportunity values based on competitive market data, as well as
assessing after-the-fact pay-for-performance using realizable pay and
other appropriate methodologies.
Pay Governance LLC is an independent consulting firm focused on
delivering advisory services to compensation committees. The consultancy
also advises the management of companies in situations in which the firm
does not serve as the independent committee advisor. Pay Governance has
locations throughout the United States in New York, Boston, Detroit,
Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Chicago, St. Louis, Dallas, Cleveland,
Charlotte, St. Petersburg, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The firm also
has strategic affiliate relationships with Pay Governance Japan and Pay
Governance Korea. For more information, visit www.paygovernance.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005187/en/