PayBright : and iQmetrix launch integrated POS pay-later solution for Canadian market

TORONTO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PayBright, Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans, today announced the launch of a fully integrated POS installment payment solution for iQmetrix merchant partners. This new offering is made possible through PayBright's partnership with iQmetrix, a leader in point of sale and retail management solutions.

PayBright provides installment payment options for both e-commerce and in-store purchases in Canada. After selecting PayBright as a payment method at checkout, consumers can finalize their transaction in a matter of seconds and pay for their purchase over time.

PayBright is partnered with over 6,000 domestic and international merchants including Samsung, Lenovo, The Source, Groupe Dynamite, eBay, Wayfair, and TaylorMade. Merchants that offer PayBright at checkout experience growth in consumer traffic, increases in checkout conversion, and gains in average order values.

iQmetrix's retail management and POS software, RQ, is the leading retail management system for the wireless industry. This integration with PayBright adds another key feature to the RQ platform, allowing retailers to offer fast and simple installment payment options to customers.

"PayBright is pleased to partner with iQmetrix, a leader in point of sale software solutions," said Wayne Pommen, President and CEO of PayBright. "By offering PayBright's payment plans directly from their POS, retailers using the RQ platform can provide payment flexibility to consumers in a quick and easy process."

The first retailer to transact through the PayBright – iQmetrix integration is Samsung Canada. Samsung launched PayBright in Samsung Experience stores across Canada using the iQmetrix integration. Shoppers at Samsung stores can now complete PayBright's transaction process in-store in a matter of seconds using their own smartphones.

Joanne Helm, Director of Partnerships for iQmetrix added: "We launched our partner ecosystem to enable our customers to work seamlessly with key vendors that complement our software. We are thrilled to have PayBright on board as a key partner in the financing category."

PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for e-commerce, in-app, and in-store sales in Canada that does not require customers to sign up for a credit card. Unlike other pay-later payment methods, PayBright does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges.

PayBright is Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 6,000 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including Wayfair, Samsung, eBay, TaylorMade, Endy, Casper, The Source, Lenovo, Steve Madden, and Bestseller. PayBright's installment plans range from 4 bi-weekly interest-free payments for smaller purchases, and up to 60 months for larger purchases, with interest rates as low as 0%. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $2 billion in spending power since its inception. For more information, visit www.paybright.com.

iQmetrix's point of sale and retail management solutions are designed to power the wireless industry. Our platform offers powerful business intelligence, endless aisle, drop ship, e-commerce, and payment solutions, as well as an integrated network of over 40 partners – enabling us to be the single solution to multiple retail challenges. For over 20 years, we've been passionate about helping our clients grow by providing excellent software, services, and expertise that enables them to adapt and thrive.

