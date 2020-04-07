PayPerHead :® Steps Up To Help Small Business Owners

One big sportsbook software company is doing its part to help those impacted by COVID-19.

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - In response to the coronavirus pandemic, organizations around the world are exploring relief efforts to assist freelancers, entrepreneurs and small business owners that are being financially hit by the COVID-19 crisis. PayPerHead® is one such organization.

While businesses outside of the healthcare sector are producing hand sanitizer, masks and other supplies to help stop the spread of the virus, many software and tech companies are doing what they can to help keep the economy afloat by putting into place deep price cuts and educational content . As a result, they are helping mass numbers of the newly unemployed build home businesses and work online.

PayPerHead®, a sportsbook software company based out of San Jose, Costa Rica, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) organization that is making big strides in helping people start a new business that can weather this storm or stay alive in an industry they are already part of.

While major sporting events have been cancelled across the board due to social distancing protocols, sportsbooks are finding ways to keep players in action. With wagering available on eSports, one-on-one competitions such as boxing or tennis, horse racing, casino gaming, and even election results, people are still betting as a form of entertainment.

Slashing rates to zero, PayPerHead® recently announced that all of their services, except those that entail outside software costs, will be offered to bookie agents free of charge until the first major sporting event begins again, or by September 1, 2020, whichever comes first.

Market research has positioned the pay per head sportsbook and casino industry to eclipse $155 billion by 2024. "If ever there was a good time to seek out an industry that can survive an economic downturn, now is it." said Nate Johnson, Product Manager at PayPerHead®. "We know that times are tough, but we've been down this road before. When businesses were going bankrupt during the housing crisis of 2008, we stayed in the game. We'll do it again and we'll help others to do it too."

About PayPerHead:

PayPerHead ( https://payperhead.com ), founded in 1997, is the industry's leading per head online bookie software, providing user-friendly tools and unmatched customer service to independent bookmakers around the world.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payperhead-steps-up-to-help-small-business-owners-301037155.html

SOURCE PayPerHead