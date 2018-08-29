PayScale Event Compference18 Features Thought Leaders on Pay Equity, Employee Engagement, Compensation

SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PayScale, Inc. released the final agenda for its user conference and thought leadership event, Compference18.



This year’s event features keynote presentations from PayScale CEO Mike Metzger and Kim Scott, best-selling author of Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity. Other agenda highlights include a customer panel moderated by Metzger and including Chris Mason from Patagonia, Christina Litter from Mattel and Andrea Morales from Amyris, as well as a panel moderated by millennial guru Dan Schawbel. Alison Beard and Dan McGinn from the Harvard Business Review’s “Dear HBR” team will also be taping an episode of their podcast live from Compference18.

Taking place September 19-20 at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort, this is the third year of PayScale’s thought-provoking event that brings together compensation practitioners and others who care about the impact of compensation on talent, employee engagement and retention, including executives from HR, People Operations, Talent Acquisition, and Finance, as well as line managers who increasingly are on the front lines of understanding the impact of pay decisions on their ability to attract and retain key talent.

“The zeitgeist around pay and pay practices is evolving to show employees and potential employees that your organization believes in fairness and transparency and that you’re going to deal openly and honestly with them about money and about their opportunity to do important work and contribute to an important mission,” said Tim Low, Senior Vice President of Marketing at PayScale. “Companies that are not paying close attention to how their pay practices back this up risk losing out on top talent.”

PayScale’s Compference has grown to an event that welcomes more than 700 people. Compference18 sponsors include Mercer , BambooHR , HRTMS and OfficeVibe . Make sure to visit the Expo Hall to see solutions from these partners along with demos of PayScale’s modern compensation platform. It provides an important networking opportunity and a way to discover great things that other organizations are doing to integrate compensation into their broader business strategies around talent.

For the full agenda and to register for the event, visit: https://events.payscale.com/compference/begin . Registration includes a ticket to the Disney park of the attendee’s choice the day following the event.

About PayScale:

PayScale offers modern compensation software and the most precise, real-time, data-driven insights for employees and employers alike. More than 7,000 customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, use PayScale to power pay decisions for more than 18 million employees. These companies include Dish Network, Getty Images, Skullcandy, Time Warner, T-Mobile, Macy's, Sunsweet, UnitedHealth Group, Stihl and Wendy's. For more information, please visit: www.payscale.com or follow PayScale on Twitter: https://twitter.com/payscale .

