Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Names 2019 Preseason Watch List

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame has released the 2019 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award annually recognizes the best defensive back in college football. The award is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. As such, it is considered one of the most coveted awards in college football.

This list includes 46 of the nation's best defensive backs, representing 10 conferences and one Independent. The preseason watch list is selected by a screening committee who compiles a list of 30-50 players. This list is not final and players who have outstanding seasons are added as the season progresses.

The award recipient is selected by the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award National Selection Committee, which boasts members of the NCFAA, an Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in-house award committee, former Paycom Jim Thorpe Award recipients, and sportswriters and college football journalists throughout the country.

The 2019 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award winner is selected from three finalists and will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards Presented by Gildan on Thursday, December 12, 2019, on ESPN. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award commemorative banquet will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

2019 PAYCOM JIM THORPE AWARD PRESEASON WATCH LIST

Paulson Adebo, Stanford, So.

Trajan Bandy, Miami (FL), Jr.

Essang Bassey, Wake Forest, Sr.

Julian Blackmon, Utah, Sr.

Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee, Jr.

Monquavion Brinson, Georgia Southern, Sr.

Jaron Bryant, Fresno State, Sr.

Myles Bryant, Washington, Sr.

Vince Calhoun, Eastern Michigan, Sr.

TJ Carter, Memphis, Jr.

Andre Cisco, Syracuse, So.

Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State, Jr.

Alvin Davis Jr., Akron, Sr.

Grant Delpit, LSU, Jr.

Greg Eisworth, Iowa State, Jr.

Desmond Franklin, Appalachian State, Sr.

Jordan Fuller, Ohio State, Sr.

Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame, Sr.

Jeff Gladney, TCU, Sr.

Richie Grant, UCF, Jr.

AJ Green, Oklahoma State, Sr.

Javon Hagan, Ohio, Sr.

Bryce Hall, Virginia, Sr.

Mike Hampton, USF, Jr.

Brontae Harris, UAB, Jr.

Ky'el Hemby, Southern Mississippi, Jr.

CJ Henderson, Florida, Jr.

Lavert Hill, Michigan, Sr.

Jamal Hudson, Ohio, Jr.

Juju Hughes, Fresno State, Sr.

Chris Jackson, Marshall, Sr.

Darreon Jackson, Arkansas State, Sr.

Jerry Jacobs, Arkansas State, Jr.

Jaylon Johnson, Utah, Jr.

Kevin McGill, Eastern Michigan, Sr.

Xavier McKinney, Alabama, Jr.

Josh Metellus, Michigan, Sr.

JR Reed, Georgia, Sr.

Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech, Jr.

Josiah Scott, Michigan State, Jr.

Caden Sterns, Texas, So.

Josh Thomas, Appalachian State, Sr.

Tariq Thompson, San Diego State, Jr.

Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern, Sr.

James Wiggins, Cincinnati, Jr.

DJ Williams, Utah State, Sr.

By Conference

AAC (4), ACC (4), BIG 10 (4), BIG 12 (4), C-USA (5), IND (1), MAC (5), MW (4), PAC-12 (4), SEC (5), SUN BELT (6)

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about the association.

The members of the NCFAA are unveiling their preseason watch lists over a two-week period. Sixteen of the association’s 25 awards select a preseason watch list and the NCFAA has spearheaded a coordinated effort to promote each award’s preseason candidates. Following is the complete 2019 Preseason Watch List Calendar.

2019 NATIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL AWARDS ASSOCIATION WATCH LISTS

Bednarik Award (Mon., July 15)

Biletnikoff Award (Thurs., July 18)

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Tues., July 23)

Butkus Award (Mon., July 22)

Davey O’Brien Award (Tues., July 16)

Doak Walker Award (Wed., July 17)

John Mackey Award (Fri., July 19)

Lou Groza Award (Wed., July 24)

Maxwell Award (Mon., July 15)

Outland Trophy presented by NFID (Tues., July 23)

Paul Hornung Award (Thurs., July 25)

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (Mon., July 22)

Ray Guy Award (Wed., July 24)

Rimington Trophy (Fri., July 19)

Walter Camp Award (Fri., July 26)

Wuerffel Trophy (Thurs., July 25)

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled as a running back, passer and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon.

Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, and the Jim Thorpe Museum and Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) jointly announced in May of 2017 an exclusive sponsorship of the Jim Thorpe Award. As a result, the accolade has been named “Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.”

