Payless Files for Voluntary Chapter 11 Protection in the U.S. and Intends to File for CCAA Protection in Canada

Payless ShoeSource (“Payless” or the "Company") today announced that the
Company and its North American subsidiaries have voluntarily filed for
relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code (“Chapter 11”) in the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri (the “U.S.
Bankruptcy Court”). Certain Payless Canadian subsidiaries (“Payless
Canada”) will also be seeking protection pursuant to the Companies'
Creditors Arrangement Act (the “CCAA”) in the Ontario Superior Court of
Justice (Commercial List) (“Canadian Court”).
Payless intends to use these proceedings to facilitate a wind-down of
its approximately 2,500 store locations in North America and its
e-commerce operations. The Company expects that Payless store closings
will begin at the end of March and many stores will remain open through
the end of May, as it conducts liquidation sales in the U.S. and Canada.
Payless has also wound down its e-commerce operations.
Payless’ retail operations outside of North America, including its
company-owned stores in Latin America, are separate legal entities and
are not included in the Chapter 11 or CCAA filings. Payless’ 420 stores
across 20 countries in Latin America, its stores in the U.S. Virgin
Islands, Guam and Saipan, and its 370 international franchisee stores in
16 countries across the Middle East, India, Indonesia, Indochina,
Philippines and Africa, will continue operating business as usual in
every respect.
Stephen Marotta, appointed in January 2019 to serve as Chief
Restructuring Officer of Payless, said, "We have worked diligently with
our suppliers and other partners to best position Payless for the future
amidst significant structural, operational, and market challenges.
Despite these efforts, we now must wind down our North American retail
operations under Chapter 11 and the CCAA. However, Payless’ profitable
stores throughout Latin America, which are not part of today’s filing,
and our international franchisees’ stores will continue to operate
business as usual in every respect. As we move through the process, we
will work to minimize the impact on our employees, customers, vendors
and other stakeholders.
“The challenges facing retailers today are well documented, and
unfortunately Payless emerged from its prior reorganization ill-equipped
to survive in today’s retail environment. The prior proceedings left the
Company with too much remaining debt, too large a store footprint and a
yet-to-be realized systems and corporate overhead structure
consolidation. As a consequence, despite our substantial efforts, we
were ultimately unable to operate the North American retail and
e-commerce operations on a sustainable basis.”
Mr. Marotta continued, "On behalf of the entire company, I’d like to
express our deep appreciation for the hard work of our dedicated
employees and their commitment to Payless customers, who have shown us
tremendous loyalty for more than 60 years. We are also grateful for the
many years of support by our suppliers and vendors, and we look forward
to continuing to work with them to support our remaining operations."
The Company will provide a more detailed update on plans for the orderly
wind-down of its North American retail operations, including store
closing sales, as the Court-supervised process progresses.
Payless is seeking customary initial relief from the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court and Canadian Court, including authorization to support its
operations during the process, authorization to continue payment of
employee wages and maintain healthcare benefits and certain other relief
customary in these circumstances. The Company is seeking authorization
from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to continue to honor customer gift cards
and store credit until March 11, 2019, and to continue to allow returns
and exchanges of applicable non-final sale purchases made prior to
February 17, 2019, until March 1, 2019. A similar request will be made
in the Canadian Court. Payless has discontinued its Rewards programs and
any outstanding merchandise coupons in North America, effective
immediately.
Additional information regarding Payless’ Chapter 11 filing will be
available at www.payless.com/restructure.
Court filings and information about the claims process are available at http://cases.primeclerk.com/pss.
Questions should be directed to the Company's claims agent, Prime Clerk,
at +1 917-877-5967 (toll) or +1 844-339-4268 (U.S. / Canada toll-free)
or by email to pssinfo@primeclerk.com.
Additional information regarding the CCAA filing in Canada will be
available on the website of the proposed Monitor, FTI Consulting Canada
Inc., once the Monitor has been appointed: http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/paylesscanada.
The proposed Monitor will establish, once appointed, an information
hotline related to enquiries regarding the CCAA process at +1
855-718-5255.
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Armstrong Teasdale LLP are
serving as the Company's legal counsel and Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
is serving as Payless Canada’s counsel. Ankura Consulting Group is
serving as the Company’s restructuring advisor. PJ SOLOMON is serving as
financial advisor to the Company. A&G Realty Partners is serving as real
estate consultant to the Company.
About Payless
Founded in 1956, today Payless serves millions of customers through its
extensive global network spanning 36 countries worldwide. Payless has
420 stores in Latin America, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and Saipan,
and 370 international franchisee stores across the Middle East, India,
Indonesia, Indochina, Philippines and Africa.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005436/en/