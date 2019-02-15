Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Payless ShoeSource to start liquidation sales at stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 06:14pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Payless ShoeSource store logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York

(Reuters) - U.S. discount retailer Payless ShoeSource Inc said on Friday it would begin going-out-of-business sales at its U.S. and Puerto Rico stores on Feb. 17 and wind down its e-commerce operations.

Payless expects all stores to remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May, a company spokeswoman said in an email statement.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the company was planning to close all of its nearly 2,300 stores when it files for bankruptcy later this month for the second time in as many years.

"This process does not affect the company's franchise operations or its Latin American stores, which remain open for business as usual," the spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Profit estimates may be adding in too much cost risk
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:14pTrump Allots $8 Billion in Wall Funds Through Spending Bill, Emergency Declaration -- 5th Update
DJ
07:12p22ND DISTRICT AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION : 2018 San Diego County Fair claims 27 awards from the Western Fairs Association
PU
06:14pPayless ShoeSource to start liquidation sales at stores
RE
06:11pTAKE FIVE : The R-word - World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
06:07pVENEZUELA OPPOSITION TO LEAVE CITGO FUNDS, MANAGEMENT UNTOUCHED : envoy
RE
06:01pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Notch Biggest Weekly Gain In A Month As China-U.S. Tensions Ease
DJ
05:50pInstitute for Global Innovation announces Awards for Neural Network, AI, and VR apps for Sustainability
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADWIND ENERGY INC. : Broadwind Energy to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 26
2GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : February 15, 2019 GRANITE REIT DECLARES DISTRIBUTION FOR FEBRUARY 20..
3GRYYT Names Stephen Deason Chief Executive Officer
4CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in China
5WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD. : WESTMINSTER RESOURCES : announces private placement and shareholders elect board ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.