Payment Security Expert Sam Pfanstiel Joins ControlScan

07/16/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

ATLANTA, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlScan, a leader in managed security and compliance solutions that help secure IT networks and protect payment card data, has attracted a notable name in the payments industry to join its ranks. Sam Pfanstiel now serves in an all-new role as the company’s Director of Security Consulting Services, drawing on his unique expertise and skill sets to provide consulting and assessment services for payment solution technologies as well as identify the impacts of third party solutions on merchant payment environments.

Pfanstiel joins ControlScan with over two decades of senior IT management and payment security, card brand compliance, fraud, application security, mobile security, and IT infrastructure experience. His current credentials include CISA, CISM, CISSP, CTGA, 3DSA, Visa SA, PA-QSA, PCI QSA and QSA for P2PE.

“It is critical that as we grow and scale, we do so with the brightest minds in the industry,” said Marc Punzirudu, Vice President of Security Consulting Services, ControlScan. “Sam is a very welcome addition to the ControlScan family, because he brings many years of experience in the payments ecosystem, including helping to develop and continually improve standards, as well as educating and advocating for reducing payment security risk.”

Pfanstiel is vice-chair of the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) Risk, Fraud and Security Committee, and also actively contributes his security subject matter expertise to the ETA Mobile Payments Committee, Conexxus Data Security Standards Committee (DSSC), PCI Mobile Task Force and various other PCI Special Interest Groups (SIGs). In addition, Pfanstiel regularly speaks at payments and security industry events. He holds a BS in International Business, an MBA in eBusiness, and is currently completing his Ph.D. dissertation on the impacts of management perceptions on cybersecurity investment.

“The team at ControlScan has been leading the conversation on simplifying payment security and compliance for years,” Pfanstiel said. “My driving passion is to work within the industry toward a strong payments ecosystem while simultaneously building organizational efficiencies for customers and partners, and the team at ControlScan shares that vision.”

For more information about ControlScan and its full range of managed security and compliance solutions, please visit ControlScan.com.

About ControlScan
ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cyber criminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts, 24x7 managed detection and response, advanced endpoint protection, managed UTM firewall services, ASV vulnerability scanning, QSA and HIPAA assessments, security penetration testing, PCI compliance programs and more, we’ve got your back. For more information visit ControlScan.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bd4e44e-6df4-4302-b9a1-dbf488d46888

Press Contact
Stacey Holleran
Director, Corporate Communications
678-694-0654
sholleran@controlscan.com

Primary Logo

Sam Pfanstiel, ControlScan

“My driving passion is to work within the industry toward a strong payments ecosystem while simultaneously building organizational efficiencies for customers and partners, and the team at ControlScan shares that vision.”

