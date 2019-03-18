Payment Systems Must Realign Accountability, Capability for True Population Health Gains, AJAC® Study Authors Say

The fact that individual providers are being held accountable for
population-level health outcomes over which they have limited control
has been underappreciated by the policy makers formulating Medicare’s
value-based payment systems. This is resulting in a misalignment of
accountability and capability that defers population health
improvements, according to
an Insights article in the March 2019 issue of The American Journal
of Accountable Care® (AJAC).
Adam S. Wilk, PhD, of the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory
University, and Sanjula Jain, PhD, of The Health Management Academy,
note that Medicare’s Merit-based Incentive Payment System gives too
little consideration to the impact of social determinants of health on
population health outcomes. Using the examples of major depressive
disorder and antidepressant medication management as a lens, the authors
write that payment reform efforts are too imprecise to drive significant
improvements in population health care delivery when healthcare
providers act independently. These efforts will only be effective if
medical service providers can better coordinate and integrate with
nonmedical service providers.
“Everyone aspires to well-coordinated, population health–oriented
systems of care in our communities,” Wilk says. “But we are asking a lot
of individual clinicians or even most larger provider organizations when
we hold them accountable for improving outcomes that can only really be
addressed through well-implemented public health and social services
programs. Some of the payment reform initiatives underway
underappreciate the scope of the interventions needed to improve
population health.”
The authors call for a “new culture of shared accountability,” one in
which individual providers and their organizations understand and accept
their roles in population health improvement and work to support each
other in those roles. At the individual clinician level, for instance,
this means refocusing quality measures on services that physicians
actually provide, like depression screenings, rather than outcomes
further downstream, like antidepressant medication management.
Additionally, there must be collaboration and commitment among
healthcare organizations and community partners, including social
service providers, and payment models that reward providers who make
these efforts.
“Evaluation throughout these efforts is essential for sustaining and
expanding on these efforts too,” says Wilk. “When a community figures
out how healthcare organizations can engage in these relationships
effectively and can demonstrate rigorously how it works, that will
sustain buy-in among payers locally and also give other communities a
chance to learn and adopt best practices.”
A key challenge of kick-starting such population health care delivery
reform is that realigned payment models that encourage relationships
with social services providers, for example, would threaten the funding
stream of traditional healthcare institutions.
“The viewpoint authored by Drs Wilk and Jain does a nice job of
highlighting the challenges of reforming the healthcare payment
system to reward value rather than volume,” said Dennis P. Scanlon, PhD,
editor-in-chief of AJAC and distinguished professor of health
policy and administration, and director of the Center for Health Care
Policy Research, Pennsylvania State University. “As the authors point
out, while some of the changes implemented by the federal government in
a move away from the Sustainable Growth Rate may be directionally
appropriate, there is still the need to recognize that the health of a
population is impacted by much more than the care provided by
physicians.”
Wilk gives more details about this issue in
an interview with the Managed Care Cast podcast.
For the full March issue, click
here.
