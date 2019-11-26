Log in
Payroll Network Announces New Leadership Team and Celebrates Client Growth

11/26/2019 | 02:00pm EST

Rockville, MD, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payroll Network, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) SaaS and consulting services, today announced a new leadership team and record growth. As part of its ongoing transformation strategy, Payroll Network has a new C-Suite team and state-of-the-art solutions to fuel continued growth in 2020.

“Our growth is fueled by a high-energy leadership team, strategic partnerships and innovative solutions that keep employees engaged, empowered, and working at their full potential,” stated President and CEO George Sarbacher. “We have become the go-to payroll company for government contractors and congratulate The Building People on making the Inc. Top 500.”

Payroll Network Client The Building People

Top 10% Fastest Growing Companies in America

“As a trusted partner since our inception, Payroll Network has supported us with outstanding customer service and the iSolved HR platform is part of The Building People’s success story in achieving the Inc. 500,” stated Founder Lawrence A. Melton. “In six years, we’ve gone from four employees to 200, $500K to $28M in revenues and from a local Washington DC company to employees delivering services in 28 states. Our culture and productivity continue to thrive thanks to the support we have received from Payroll Network.”

Inc. recently announced it’s 2019 annual guide to fastest growing companies privately held in the U.S. and The Building People broke the Inc. 500 rankings coming in at 476. This ranks The Building People in the top 10% most successful small businesses in the country. In addition, they ranked number 16 for Real Estate services number 28 overall in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and number 40 overall in the entire DC metro area.

Key Leaders Promoted to C-Suite

The management team behind Payroll Network’s record growth has been promoted into the following C-Suite roles:

  • Kelly Barry, Chief Financial Officer
  • Lizz Durante, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer
  • Nick Holcomb, Chief Technology Officer
  • Kathy Klenner, Chief Operations Officer
  • George Sarbacher, President & CEO
  • Charlie Wolf, Founder and Chairman
  • Joe Young, Corporate and Business Development Officer

 

About Payroll Network

Payroll Network helps companies succeed with outstanding client service and comprehensive HR technology, enabling employees to reach their full potential. Payroll, HR, time, talent, benefits, compliance and workforce management are delivered in a unified platform that increases retention and productivity. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Rockville, MD, Payroll Network has won top workplace awards in 2018 and 2019 from The Washington Post and Washington Business Journal. Learn more at payrollnetwork.com.

About The Building People

The Building People integrate technology, buildings, and people to deliver the future of facilities today. The company offers an array of facility management services, including building automation technology, energy and sustainability solutions and advanced asset management strategies to monitor and maintain buildings in efficient and cost-effective ways.

Contact: Lucy Flinn, lflinn@payrollnetwork.com, 201-716-8557

 

 

Attachment 

Lucy Flinn
Payroll Network
202-716-8557
lflinn@payrollnetwork.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
