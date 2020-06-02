Log in
Payroll Outsourcing Services Market 2020-2024 | Implementation of Automation to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/02/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the payroll outsourcing services market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.01 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005696/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Sage Group Plc, Wipro Ltd., Workday Inc., and Xerox Corp. are some of the major market participants. The implementation of automation will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The implementation of automation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Payroll Outsourcing Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Payroll Outsourcing Services Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
  • Mid-market
  • National
  • International
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA
  • Product
  • Hybrid
  • Fully Outsourced

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43325

Payroll Outsourcing Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our payroll outsourcing services market report covers the following areas:

  • Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Size
  • Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Trends
  • Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise of multi-country and centralized outsourcing models as one of the prime reasons driving the payroll outsourcing services market growth during the next few years.

Payroll Outsourcing Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the payroll outsourcing services market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Sage Group Plc, Wipro Ltd., Workday Inc., and Xerox Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the payroll outsourcing services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Payroll Outsourcing Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist payroll outsourcing services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the payroll outsourcing services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the payroll outsourcing services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of payroll outsourcing services market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fully outsourced - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Mid-market - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • National - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Multinational - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Marker Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Automatic Data Processing Inc.
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • HP Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • Sage Group Plc
  • Wipro Ltd.
  • Workday Inc.
  • Xerox Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
