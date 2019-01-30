Payspan : Announces Darrell Wing as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Payspan, a leading provider of healthcare electronic payment and reimbursement solutions, announced today that it has named Darrell Wing as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Wing brings 15 years of experience leading business development in the healthcare information technology and healthcare services industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005087/en/

Darrell Wing, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Payspan (Photo: Business Wire)

An experienced healthcare leader, Wing offers a track record of success growing bookings and market share with industry-leading front- and back-office payer solution providers. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Segment Leader for Payer Markets at Connecture, a private equity-backed leading provider of shopping, enrollment and engagement tools that help individual, group, and Medicare health plans improve client acquisition and retention while reducing costs.

Prior to Connecture, Wing served in several sales leadership positions at TriZetto Healthcare Products, a Cognizant Company that offers software solutions for healthcare organizations to enhance revenue growth, drive efficiency and improve quality care. Wing first joined the company in 2008 as Vice President – Consulting Strategy and Advisory Consulting Practice Lead, a role in which he successfully led the transition of the services business model from a horizontal- to a vertical markets-based orientation.

In 2011, Wing served as Vice President of Blues and National Payer Markets, overseeing sales and premier accounts before assuming leadership in 2014 of Cognizant’s healthcare segment’s western region as Vice President of Payer Markets. In 2016, he became President of TriZetto Branded Solutions, stepping up to lead product sales and go-to-market strategy to drive portfolio growth through the Cognizant channel.

“I am excited for the opportunity to leverage my experience in the healthcare market to help Payspan introduce its innovative payment solutions to more health plans and providers,” Wing says. “Payspan’s ability to leverage the largest healthcare electronic payment network to solve additional challenges for health plans, such as value-based care and member engagement, is unmatched, and I look forward to leading the effort to bring Payspan’s unique solutions to more organizations as head of Sales and Marketing.”

About Payspan

Payspan is the nation’s leading provider of healthcare electronic reimbursement and payment automation services, leveraging the largest healthcare payment network to drive value-based care reimbursement, improve the patient experience and reduce costs for health plans and providers. Payspan connects more than 600 health plans, 1.3 million provider payees and 100+ million consumers to facilitate alternative payment and reimbursement solutions and the exchange of meaningful healthcare information.

