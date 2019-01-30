Payspan : Announces Darrell Wing as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Payspan, a leading provider of healthcare electronic payment and
reimbursement solutions, announced today that it has named Darrell Wing
as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Wing
brings 15 years of experience leading business development in the
healthcare information technology and healthcare services industries.
Darrell Wing, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Payspan (Photo: Business Wire)
An experienced healthcare leader, Wing offers a track record of success
growing bookings and market share with industry-leading front- and
back-office payer solution providers. Most recently, he served as Vice
President and Segment Leader for Payer Markets at Connecture, a private
equity-backed leading provider of shopping, enrollment and engagement
tools that help individual, group, and Medicare health plans improve
client acquisition and retention while reducing costs.
Prior to Connecture, Wing served in several sales leadership positions
at TriZetto Healthcare Products, a Cognizant Company that offers
software solutions for healthcare organizations to enhance revenue
growth, drive efficiency and improve quality care. Wing first joined the
company in 2008 as Vice President – Consulting Strategy and Advisory
Consulting Practice Lead, a role in which he successfully led the
transition of the services business model from a horizontal- to a
vertical markets-based orientation.
In 2011, Wing served as Vice President of Blues and National Payer
Markets, overseeing sales and premier accounts before assuming
leadership in 2014 of Cognizant’s healthcare segment’s western region as
Vice President of Payer Markets. In 2016, he became President of
TriZetto Branded Solutions, stepping up to lead product sales and
go-to-market strategy to drive portfolio growth through the Cognizant
channel.
“I am excited for the opportunity to leverage my experience in the
healthcare market to help Payspan introduce its innovative payment
solutions to more health plans and providers,” Wing says. “Payspan’s
ability to leverage the largest healthcare electronic payment network to
solve additional challenges for health plans, such as value-based care
and member engagement, is unmatched, and I look forward to leading the
effort to bring Payspan’s unique solutions to more organizations as head
of Sales and Marketing.”
About Payspan
Payspan is the nation’s leading provider of healthcare electronic
reimbursement and payment automation services, leveraging the largest
healthcare payment network to drive value-based care reimbursement,
improve the patient experience and reduce costs for health plans and
providers. Payspan connects more than 600 health plans, 1.3 million
provider payees and 100+ million consumers to facilitate alternative
payment and reimbursement solutions and the exchange of meaningful
healthcare information.
