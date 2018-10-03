Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peabody : Provides Update On Company's Focus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 04:20pm CEST

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While we don't generally comment as a matter of policy on rumors regarding the purchase or sale of assets, our sole focus is on the current platform, the incident at North Goonyella in Australia, and completing and integrating the Shoal Creek Mine acquisition in Alabama.

Corporate Media:
Charlene Murdock
1.314.342.7526

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, income, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volume, or other financial items, descriptions of management's plans or objectives for future operations, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the company's control. Such factors are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the SEC. You may get such filings for free at our website at www.PeabodyEnergy.com. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

NYSE: BTU

Peabody. (PRNewsFoto/Peabody Energy)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peabody-provides-update-on-companys-focus-300723702.html

SOURCE Peabody


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:04pKYOCERA : Introduces Reliable, Waterproof Branch Connector for Harsh Conditions of Automotive Electronics
BU
05:03pSIEMENSNPV : NOVATEK Signed Strategic Partnership Agreement with Siemens
AQ
05:03pAMERISUR RESOURCES : Reports Good Flow Test at Pintadillo-1 Discovery Well
AQ
05:03pLUNDIN PETROLEUM : Aannounces Acquisition Consolidating the Luno II & Edvard Grieg Ownerships
AQ
05:03pCISCO : pxGrid 2.0 Context-In and Dynamic Topics Enable Collaborative Security
PU
05:03pECHO ENERGY : Provides Operational Update Argentina
AQ
05:03pBORR DRILLING : Activation of 4 Additional Jack-up Drilling Rigs
AQ
05:03pHUSKY ENERGY : Commences Cash & Share Offer to Acquire MEG Energy
AQ
05:03pCISCO SD-WAN : Nothing Scary Here This Halloween
PU
05:03pBP : & Aker BP Form Strategic Technology Venture Alliance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.