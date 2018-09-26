Peace Map : RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PEACE MAP HOLDING LIMITED ˂ɨྡછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(In Provisional Liquidation)

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 402)

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

Reference is made to the announcements of the Peace Map Holding Limited (In Provisional Liquidation) (the "Company") dated 3 July 2018, 10 July 2018, 17 July 2018, 27 July 2018, 8 August 2018 in relation to the trading halt of the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"); the announcement of the Company dated 14 August 2018 in relation to the appointment of joint provisional liquidators for the Company; and the announcement of the Company dated 24 August 2018 in relation to the delay in publication of the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

On 21 September 2018, the Company received a letter from the Stock Exchange, in which the Stock Exchange sets out the following resumption guidance for the Company:

(a) demonstrate its compliance with Rule 13.24 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules");

(b) have the winding up petitions against the Company withdrawn or dismissed and the appointment of any liquidators (provisional or not) discharged;

(c) publish all outstanding ﬁnancial results and address all audit modiﬁcations; and

(d) inform the market of all material information for the Company's shareholders and other investors to appraise its positions.

The Stock Exchange further indicated that it may modify or supplement the resumption guidance if the Company's situation changes.

Furthermore, under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the listing of any securities that have been suspended from trading for a continuous period of 18 months. In the case of the Company, the 18-month period expires on 12 February 2020. If the Company fails to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction and resume trading in its shares by 12 February 2020, the Listing Department will recommend the Listing Committee to proceed with the cancellation of the Company's listing. Under Rules 6.01 and 6.10 of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange also has the right to impose a shorter speciﬁc remedial period, where appropriate.

The Company will keep the holders of the securities of the Company and potential investors informed of the status and development of the Company as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 13 August 2018 and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the Shares of the Company.

Hong Kong, 26 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. GUAN Hongliang (Chairman), Mr. WANG Zheng (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. LI Bin, Ms. MU Yan, Mr. LI Chengning and Mr. XU Jian (Chief Financial Officer) and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Songlin, Ms. LI Nan and Mr. XU Lei.