Peak Design Expands Offerings with Groundbreaking Travel Tripod; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Fresh off an incredibly successful Kickstarter, the Peak Design Travel Tripod is officially launching for retail. Available at B&H, this ultra-compact and feature-rich support is the ultimate option for travelers and landscape photographers.

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Peak Design Travel Tripod. Initially having launched on Kickstarter where it was highly successful, the Travel Tripod is now available for order at B&H Photo. This revolutionary tripod is truly portable, having been redesigned to minimize space while maintaining all the features and functions that make a professional tripod great.

Peak Design was able to minimize the packed size of the Travel Tripod by eliminating the wasted space common with traditional designs. Its five-section design collapses to 15.4", squeezes the diameter to 3.125", and can be extended to a height of 60" with the center column, and 51.25" without. This is an impressive feat for such a small system, and there will be an aluminum version that weighs 3.44 lb, as well as a carbon fiber model that cuts the weight to just 2.81 lb.

It’s not all about being small. The Travel Tripod has a weight capacity of 20 lb, making it suitable for many professional camera setups with telephoto lenses. A very unique aspect of this tripod is the ball head. Perfectly matched to ensure minimal size, this head offers a large, intuitive locking ring for control. There are also three cutouts for moving the camera into portrait orientation. The top is an Arca-type-compatible quick-release system, ensuring compatibility with plenty of existing equipment and fast operation. It even comes with a compatible smartphone mount for even more shooting possibilities. If you want to use your own head, an optional Universal Head Adapter will be available.

For added versatility, the tripod can be configured into an Inverted Mode as well as a Low Mode. This should help to position the camera in a variety of situations. Also, optional Spike Feet and an Ultralight Conversion Kit can help for specific uses. Included with the Travel Tripod are a Standard Plate, a Phone Mount, and a Hex Key, as well as a zippered soft case.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005858/en/