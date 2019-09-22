Peak Health Center : Announces that Pot Network Holdings Retracts Every Allegation and Statement Made About “Hops-Derived” CBD

According to Peak Health Center, Feb 22, 2019 defamatory, fictitious and erroneous article has been retracted and deleted

Peak Health Center, a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit California corporation, announces the partial resolution of a lawsuit filed against Pot Network Holdings (POTN:OTC) on May 2, 2019, for a) Defamation b) Trade Libel c) Intentional interference with prospective economic advantage d) Negligent interference with prospective economic advantage e) Invasion of privacy f) Intentional infliction of emotional distress and g) Negligent infliction of emotional distress following its publication of an article concerning Peak Health Center’s operations, products and founder.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190922005006/en/

James Peters, ImmunAG Production Manager, inspecting Kriya® brand Humulus plants in California, USA. (Photo: Business Wire)

The lawsuit was subsequently dismissed pursuant to a confidential definitive settlement agreement. Pot Network Holdings removed the article from all sites it controlled and, on July 31, 2019, publicly acknowledging they were not able to verify material elements of the story and stated that they deeply regretted having printed it. Pot Network Holdings went on to retract every statement and allegation they made in the offending article.

Having failed to comply with all settlement obligations, the original complaint against Pot Network has been amended and refiled to include breach of contract. The lawsuit is pending in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“The allegations by Pot Network were absurd,” stated Ashutosh Kotru, Director, ImmunAG LLP, Goa, India, which manufactures and sells Kriya® Hops derived CBD. “They claimed that I was purchasing hemp CBD from an unscrupulous ex-distributor, who was terminated for attempting to steal our intellectual property and product. Pot Network also published defamatory statements from a supposedly independent scientist called Volker Christoffel, who happens to be the managing director of Alpha Cannabis Pharma GMBH (https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/organigram-announces-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-25-of-alpha-cannabis-pharma-gmbh-1027625063). While Mr. Chistoffel may be steeped in the cannabis world, he has never studied Kriya® hops derived CBD,” Mr. Kotru went on to state. “Never trust information from a source that calls itself Pot Network News,” concluded Kotru.

“I have trimmed, dried, extracted and taken Kriya® samples to third party companies for analysis. We have numerous third party analyses that have confirmed the sample is Humulus, not hemp, and that it contains cannabinoids,” says James Peters, Production Manager for Peak Health. “Cannabis is illegal in most countries of the world and many jurisdictions place significant limits on the use of hemp. Government institutions simply cannot deal with cannabis or hemp derived CBD. And, many religions ban the use of cannabis or hemp products and few millennials want to smell like weed. We ship Kriya® hops derived CBD all over the world to markets that will not touch hemp CBD. We represent significant risk to the hemp derived CBD market. I am not surprised that some defender of the weed world tried tarnishing our innovations. It’s not going to work. Weed is going to stay as weed. And people who don’t want to be associated with weed will always choose Kriya® hops derived CBD,” added Peters.

“My body was broken down and we did not do well in the Big-3 (www.big3.com) tournament in 2017. I discovered ImmunAG™, Kriya® hops CBD, after that. I felt much better taking ImmunAG™. We won the Big-3 tournament in 2018 (https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nba/2018/08/25/lieberman-power-win-big3-championship/37602817/). I credit Kriya® Hops CBD a lot for it,” said Cuttino Mobley. Mobley is the co-captain of Big-3’s Houston Power (https://big3.com/teams/power). Prior to that, he was a premiere shooting guard for the Houston Rockets (https://www.nba.com/rockets/) and LA Clippers (https://www.nba.com/clippers/). “I know Hemp CBD. And I have seen the hops CBD from Kriya® Humulus. It’s not even close. Hemp oil smells like cannabis and the Kriya® oil has a very different pleasant smell. Kriya® hops derived CBD is fragrant and smells nothing like cannabis,” continued Cuttino Mobley.

“I have CTE, seizures and waves of migraines. I could not work and was incapacitated. I tried hemp CBD and I was still nonfunctional. Then I tried ImmunAG™— Kriya® Hops CBD tincture. I have never felt better. My world has opened up. My seizures have stopped, my migraines are under control and I am able to work and play a full day,” says James Hundon, who was a wide receiver for the NFL’s (www.nfl.com) Cincinnati Bengals (https://www.bengals.com). “I am furious that anyone would try to smut this product and jeopardize my health. I am blogging about my experience and you will be able to follow my progress.”

For more information on ImmunAG™, which contains Kriya® brand CBD, please visit the ImmunAG™ website at www.immunAG.jp or call +1-888-337-4986 (+1-888-33-PHYTO).

Peak Health Center

Is a 501(c)(3), Not-For-Profit Corporation, based out of Los Gatos, CA. Its charter is to improve human health, minimizing the use of pharmaceuticals. Its doctors and scientists from around the globe are enhancing our knowledge of endogenous health and Phytotherapy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190922005006/en/