PeakTerra Ventures : Canada's First Premium Craft Cannabis, Hemp, and Agrifood Supply Chain Breaks Ground in Taber, Alberta

DGAP-News: PeakTerra Ventures / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Canada's First Premium Craft Cannabis, Hemp, and Agrifood Supply Chain Breaks Ground in Taber, Alberta

15.11.2019 / 18:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Lethbridge, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2019) - A ground-breaking ceremony in Taber, Alberta today marks the opening of Canada's first premium supply chain for cannabis, hemp and agrifoods. In partnership with the Town of Taber, Grasslands Taber Collaborative (GLTC) will be launching its premium park, located on 60 acres in Taber's Eureka Industrial Park along Highway 36. The GLTC premium park is slated to include indoor cultivation, extraction, processing and distribution facilities and services.

The GLTC premium park is the ideal location for cannabis, hemp and agrifood businesses to establish and grow their operations without the burden of upfront cost for buildings, equipment and staff. Those looking to be a part of the collaborative can choose from 23 lots (1.5 to 5.0 acres) for sale or 20 turnkey micro-cultivation bays or 10 turnkey micro-processing bays (5,000ft2) for lease. The park will offer them state of the art craft cultivation and extraction facilities that are Health Canada, European Union Good Manufacturing Process (EU-GMP) and Natural Health Product (NHP) certified for both cannabis and hemp. They will also benefit from genetics, a cogeneration power program and shared services such as legal, accounting and regulatory affairs. Global distribution services via Amazon will also be available.

"The GLTC premium park will be an open innovation collaborative that will provide ease of entry into the expensive and complex world of cannabis cultivation, processing and distribution," says Lindsay Blackett, CEO of GLTC. "It will be a home for companies that want to focus on superior products, high margins, supply chain and support systems that encourage the use of best practices."

Ideally located in the heart of Canada's Premium Food Corridor, Blackett notes that Taber is an "international leader in agrifood business. From sugar beets, corn, potatoes, canola, soybeans, lentils and hemp, there is already premium feedstock for natural health products and nutraceuticals." GLTC will enhance this vibrant, forward-thinking community, attracting new businesses and creating 20-50 jobs in cultivation, processing and value-added products such as edibles, topicals and beverages.

Taber Mayor Andrew Prokop agrees, saying, "Thanks to our partnership with GLTC, we are diversifying our local economy and becoming leaders in a new market that will allow our community and businesses to succeed and reap the economic benefits in the future, continuing to ensure that Taber remains a great place to grow." Taber Chief Administrative Officer Cory Armfelt adds that the partnership will position Taber as "a leader in the next generation of economic drivers in Canada, including the multi-million dollar industries of cannabis, hemp and agrifood."

ABOUT GLTC

Headquartered in Taber, Alberta, Grasslands Taber Collaborative (GLTC) partners with rural western Canadian communities to help them capitalize on the new market opportunity in cannabis, hemp and infused agrifoods. GLTC's vision is to build a collective where quality, premium products are produced in a rural community that upholds a collaborative approach to success. GLTC is a PeakTerra Venture.

ABOUT PEAKTERRA VENTURES

PeakTerra is a Canadian integrated management, business incubator and holding company focused on creating mid and long term opportunities in the emerging cannabis industry with a focus on rural western Canada. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, PeakTerra's portfolio includes investments across new, emerging and proven cannabis categories, both directly and indirectly, offering diversification that ensures a stable base of returns with the opportunity to participate in a significant upside of return in the mid and long term.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lindsay Blackett, CEO

lindsay@gltc.ca

1-833-668-2237

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49784