Pear Therapeutics to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Pear
Therapeutics, Inc., the leader in prescription digital therapeutics,
today announced that Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will
present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San
Francisco on Wednesday, January 9 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.
Pear Therapeutics is a privately held, prescription digital therapeutics
company developing clinically validated, FDA-authorized software
applications to treat serious disease.
About Pear Therapeutics
Pear Therapeutics is the
leader in prescription digital therapeutics. We aim to redefine medicine
by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated
software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients,
smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective
solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline of products and product
candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and
neurological conditions. Our lead product, reSET®, treats Substance Use
Disorder and was the first prescription digital therapeutic to receive
marketing authorization from the FDA to treat disease. Pear’s second
product, reSET-O™, for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder, received
marketing clearance from the FDA in December 2018. For more information,
visit us at www.peartherapeutics.com.
