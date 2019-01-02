Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pear Therapeutics to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 11:05pm CET

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., the leader in prescription digital therapeutics, today announced that Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 9 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Pear Therapeutics is a privately held, prescription digital therapeutics company developing clinically validated, FDA-authorized software applications to treat serious disease.

About Pear Therapeutics
Pear Therapeutics is the leader in prescription digital therapeutics. We aim to redefine medicine by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurological conditions. Our lead product, reSET®, treats Substance Use Disorder and was the first prescription digital therapeutic to receive marketing authorization from the FDA to treat disease. Pear’s second product, reSET-O™, for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder, received marketing clearance from the FDA in December 2018. For more information, visit us at www.peartherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:24pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Proven Investments Limited (PIL) – Acquisition of JMMB Group Limited Shares
PU
11:24pGARMIN CONNEXT : Wireless Cockpit Connectivity
PU
11:24pPILBARA MINERALS : Funding Package for Stage 2 Pilgangoora Expansion
PU
11:24pSPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions
PU
11:24pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11:24pGREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24pMMA CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:22pAPPLE : Revises Guidance, Sees Lower Revenue in First Quarter--2nd Update
DJ
11:21pSPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:21pHOPTO INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google wins U.S. approval for new radar-based motion sensor
2MCKESSON CORPORATION : MCKESSON : The Pharmacy of the Future Will Focus on Personalized Care
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on price cut, disappointing Model 3 deliveries
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.