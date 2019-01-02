Pear Therapeutics to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., the leader in prescription digital therapeutics, today announced that Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 9 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Pear Therapeutics is a privately held, prescription digital therapeutics company developing clinically validated, FDA-authorized software applications to treat serious disease.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics is the leader in prescription digital therapeutics. We aim to redefine medicine by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurological conditions. Our lead product, reSET®, treats Substance Use Disorder and was the first prescription digital therapeutic to receive marketing authorization from the FDA to treat disease. Pear’s second product, reSET-O™, for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder, received marketing clearance from the FDA in December 2018. For more information, visit us at www.peartherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005630/en/